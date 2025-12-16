Logistics Property Co. to Develop 312,279 SF Industrial Project in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. — Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. will develop United Logistics Center, a 312,279-square-foot industrial project in West Bridgewater, located south of Boston. The site spans 43 acres at 38-40 United Drive, and the development will consist of two buildings that will span 131,045 and 181,234 square feet. Both buildings will feature 36-foot clear heights, “substantial” car and truck parking and the ability to accommodate a single or multiple users. Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the land deal. Construction is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2027.