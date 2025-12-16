Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
United-Logistics-Center-West-Bridgewater-Massachusetts
United Logistics Center in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, will be Logistics Property Co.'s first speculative project in the Boston area and follows the acquisition of an existing property at 572 West St. in Mansfield earlier this year.
DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

Logistics Property Co. to Develop 312,279 SF Industrial Project in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. — Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. will develop United Logistics Center, a 312,279-square-foot industrial project in West Bridgewater, located south of Boston. The site spans 43 acres at 38-40 United Drive, and the development will consist of two buildings that will span 131,045 and 181,234 square feet. Both buildings will feature 36-foot clear heights, “substantial” car and truck parking and the ability to accommodate a single or multiple users. Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the land deal. Construction is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2027.

You may also like

Crow Holdings to Undertake $100M Renovation of Hilton...

Deven Group, Parallel to Develop 631-Bed Student Housing...

Affinius Capital Provides $200M Construction Loan for Brooklyn...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges Financing for Retail Strip Center...

Kislak Negotiates $11M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.3M Sale of Apple...

Mesa West Capital Originates $30M Acquisition Loan for...

Ethos Commercial Secures Construction Financing for 154,000 SF...

Prestige, Brunetti Deliver 341-Unit Apartment Community at Hialeah...