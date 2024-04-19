Logistics Property Co. to Develop 408,000 SF Industrial Project in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. will develop a two-building, 408,000-square-foot industrial project at 12821 Titanium St. in northeast Austin. The site is roughly one mile from State Highway 130 and 15 miles from the downtown area. The development will consist of a 175,000-square-foot rear-load building and a 233,000-square-foot cross-dock building. Construction is slated to begin in the second quarter and to last about a year. Locally based brokerage firm AQUILA Commercial will market the property for lease.