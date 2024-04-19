Friday, April 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
12821-Titanium-St.-Austin
Logistics Property Co.'s new project at 12821 Titanium St. Austin in Austin will consist of two buildings totaling 408,000 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Logistics Property Co. to Develop 408,000 SF Industrial Project in Northeast Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. will develop a two-building, 408,000-square-foot industrial project at 12821 Titanium St. in northeast Austin. The site is roughly one mile from State Highway 130 and 15 miles from the downtown area. The development will consist of a 175,000-square-foot rear-load building and a 233,000-square-foot cross-dock building. Construction is slated to begin in the second quarter and to last about a year. Locally based brokerage firm AQUILA Commercial will market the property for lease.

You may also like

Grover Corlew to Add 360 Residential Units, Renovate...

CBRE Brokers $4.5M Sale of Self-Storage Development Site...

McGrath Real Estate Completes 336-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Jefferson Bank Provides $20M Construction Loan for Metro...

Younger Partners Arranges Sale of 10-Acre Industrial Development...

FUSE Workspace to Open 33,000 SF Coworking Space...

Madison Realty Capital Provides $97M in Financing for...

Resource Realty Arranges 71,870 SF Industrial Lease in...

Graycor Construction Completes 125,000 SF Bass Pro Shop...