Logistics Property Co. to Develop 442,530 SF Industrial Project in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, DEL. — Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. will develop Crossroads 95 Logistics Center, a 442,350-square-foot industrial project in Newark. The 43-acre site offers proximity to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and the Port of Wilmington, as well as 1,000 feet of frontage along I-95, and the building will feature a clear height of 36 feet and ample car and trailer parking. Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks and to be complete in the third quarter of 2026. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Zach Maguire and Jordan Schwartz of JLL brokered the sale of the land.