Logistics Property Co. to Develop 548,340 SF Industrial Project in Midlothian, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. will develop Southern Star Logistics Park, a 548,340-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the southern Dallas suburb of Midlothian. The company has partnered with the Midlothian Economic Development Council on this project, which will be situated on a 45-acre site adjacent to State Highway 67. CBRE is marketing the project for lease. A construction timeline was not released.