LOGON Signs 71,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal, Expansion in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based printing and mailing firm LOGON has signed a 41,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal and added 30,000 square feet to its footprint at the Lackawanna Warehouse Building, a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial property in Jersey City. Dan Reider, Justin Pollner and John Crawford represented the tenant, which has occupied space at the property since 2004, in the lease renewal and expansion negotiations. Jeremy Modest represented the landlord, Solil Management Co., on an internal basis.