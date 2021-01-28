Logoplaste Leases 160,000 SF in Kansas City’s Executive Park

The property is located at 6900 Stilwell St.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Logoplaste, a designer and manufacturer of plastic packaging products, has leased 160,000 square feet of industrial space in Kansas City’s Executive Park. The property is located at 6900 Stilwell St. Mark Long, David Zimmer and John Hassler of Newmark Zimmer represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease transaction. Daniel Jensen of Kessinger Hunter and Britt Casey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.