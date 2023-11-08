Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Plaza-Tower-Cerritos-CA
Plaza Tower in Cerritos, Calif., features 191,939 square feet of multi-tenant office space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Logos Missions Acquires 191,939 SF Plaza Tower Office Building in Cerritos, California

by Amy Works

CERRITOS, CALIF. — Logos Missions has purchased Plaza Tower, a nine-story Class A office building located at 18000 Studebaker Road in Cerritos, approximately 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. An institutional seller sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Developed in 1986 and renovated in 2016, the elevator-served building features 191,939 rentable square feet. At the time of sale, the property was 84 percent leased. Current tenants include The Oncology Institute of Hope & Innovation, Thermal Engineering, Premier Workspaces and Fremont University.

Kevin Shannon, Paul Jones, Ken White and Brandon White of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Pierce Education Properties Completes 169-Bed Topaz Apartments Near...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Self-Storage Development...

Arrowhead Properties Buys 17,557 SF Shopping Center in...

Kensington Vanguard Signs 13,394 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Gantry Arranges $7.5M Refinancing for Sun Shadow Square...

Mullen Automotive Leases 121,615 SF Industrial Building in...

Nassimi Realty Acquires Two Shopping Centers in Illinois,...

Flexible Workspace Pioneer WeWork Files for Bankruptcy, Plans...

Hilton Grand Vacations Agrees to Acquire Bluegreen Vacations...