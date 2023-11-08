Logos Missions Acquires 191,939 SF Plaza Tower Office Building in Cerritos, California

CERRITOS, CALIF. — Logos Missions has purchased Plaza Tower, a nine-story Class A office building located at 18000 Studebaker Road in Cerritos, approximately 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. An institutional seller sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Developed in 1986 and renovated in 2016, the elevator-served building features 191,939 rentable square feet. At the time of sale, the property was 84 percent leased. Current tenants include The Oncology Institute of Hope & Innovation, Thermal Engineering, Premier Workspaces and Fremont University.

Kevin Shannon, Paul Jones, Ken White and Brandon White of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.