Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Leases 8,400 SF Space at Highland Village in Fontana, California

FONTANA, CALIF. — Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital has inked a 10-year lease to occupy 8,400 square feet of sub-anchor space at 16874 S. Highland Road within Highland Village in Fontana. Slated to open in early 2026, the location will provide basic pediatric urgent care services for patients age 0-21, including treatment for minor illnesses such as coughs, colds, flus, fever, sprains and other non-emergency medical conditions.

Paul Su of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the landlord, while Lon Maples of LDM Commercial represented the tenant in the transaction.