Lone Star Downhole Products Signs 10,000 SF Industrial Lease in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Lone Star Downhole Products has signed a 10,000-square-foot industrial lease in the northwestern Houston metro of Cypress. The manufacturer of energy equipment parts is taking the entire building at 19615 Juergen Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. is under construction and will feature 20-foot clear heights. Georges Montes of Cypressbrook Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Nick Bergmann and Cape Bell of CBRE represented the landlord, Mesquite Realty & Investment Group.