DALLAS — Lone Star Event Rentals, which provides furniture for large-scale gatherings, has signed a 12,000-square-foot industrial lease at Bickham Industrial Park in northwest Dallas. The deal brings the five-building complex to full occupancy. Jason Finch and Michael Spain of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Bickham EPA LLC, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.