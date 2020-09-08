Lone Star Holdings Signs 67,066 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Dallas

DALLAS — Lone Star Holdings LLC has signed a 67,066-square-foot industrial lease expansion at 3276 Quebec St. in Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property is situated on 4.4 acres in the West Brookhollow submarket and totals 128,240 square feet. Canon Shoults and Maddy Canty of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, AEW Capital Management, in the lease negotiations. Jackson Hill with Fischer Co. represented the tenant.