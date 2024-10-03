Thursday, October 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansOfficeTexas

Lone Star PACE Arranges $3.5M in C-PACE Financing for North Dallas Office Tower

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Lone Star PACE has arranged $3.5 million in C-PACE financing for Meadow Park Tower, a 263,000-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The 15-story building was originally constructed in 1986 and last renovated in 2016. Bayview PACE provided the nonrecourse, fixed-rate financing, proceeds of which will be used to install sustainable energy-efficient windows and walls, LED lighting, improved HVAC systems and low-flow plumbing. Bradford Cos. owns the building, which was 90 percent leased at the time of the loan closing.

You may also like

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $79M Mixed-Income Multifamily...

Tricon Residential Completes 148-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $72.8M HUD-Insured Loan for...

Hicks Johnson Signs 21,000 SF Office Lease in...

Burns & McDonnell Expands Office Footprint at Fenton...

Sterling Investment Partners Signs 15,000 SF Office Lease...

Family Care Visiting Nurses Renews 10,124 SF Office...

NAI Farbman Brokers Sale of 114,397 SF Office...

RED Development Underway on $2B Redevelopment of Paradise...