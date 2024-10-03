Lone Star PACE Arranges $3.5M in C-PACE Financing for North Dallas Office Tower

DALLAS — Lone Star PACE has arranged $3.5 million in C-PACE financing for Meadow Park Tower, a 263,000-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The 15-story building was originally constructed in 1986 and last renovated in 2016. Bayview PACE provided the nonrecourse, fixed-rate financing, proceeds of which will be used to install sustainable energy-efficient windows and walls, LED lighting, improved HVAC systems and low-flow plumbing. Bradford Cos. owns the building, which was 90 percent leased at the time of the loan closing.