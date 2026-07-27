Lone Star PACE Provides $11.6M C-PACE Loan for Data Center Conversion Project in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Lone Star PACE has provided an $11.6 million C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) loan for a data center conversion project in Irving. The project centers on the conversion of the vacant, 113,406-square-foot industrial flex building at 6001 Campus Circle Drive W, which was built on 4.7 acres in 1981, into Vesgro Data Center, a colocation facility with a 45,000-square-foot data hall and 3.0 megawatts of power capacity. The borrower is local data center developer Infrascale Systems. Construction is underway and expected to be complete in September.