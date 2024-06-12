Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansRetailTexas

Lone Star PACE Provides $15M in C-PACE Financing for Houston Retail Property

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Lone Star PACE has provided $15 million in C-PACE financing for a 53,000-square-foot retail property located within The Allen mixed-use development near downtown Houston. Lone Star PACE partnered with lender Nuveen Green Capital to administer the financing. Locally based developer DC Partners owns The Allen. C-PACE (commercial property-assessed clean energy) financing allows commercial borrowers to obtain favorable loan terms in exchange for implementing eco-friendly devices and initiatives at their properties.

You may also like

Shoal Creek Capital Nears Completion of 80,000 SF...

Black Bear Diner to Open 5,250 SF Restaurant...

Reynolds Asset Management Receives $16M Loan for Refinancing...

Room 11 Hospitality Signs 23,000 SF Retail Lease...

CIM Group Provides $125M in Construction Financing for...

HPI Real Estate Buys 840-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Lone Star PACE Provides $31M in C-PACE Financing...

Lowe’s Home Improvement to Open 94,000 SF Store...

Sherman & Roylance Brokers Sale of Seniors Housing...