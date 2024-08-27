Lone Star PACE Provides $27M in C-PACE Financing for Dallas Hotel

DALLAS — Lone Star PACE has provided $27 million in retoractive C-PACE financing for HALL Arts Hotel, a luxury hospitality property located in the Dallas Arts District. Designed by HKS Architects with interiors by Bentel & Bentel, the hotel rises 11 stories and houses 183 guestrooms and 19 suites, as well as an onsite restaurant and bar and meeting/event space. The borrower, locally based developer HALL Group, will use proceeds to recapitalize previously implemented sustainability measures at the hotel, including upgrades to the building’s envelope, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems.