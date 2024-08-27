Tuesday, August 27, 2024
The HALL Arts Hotel in Dallas houses 183 rooms and 19 suites.
Lone Star PACE Provides $27M in C-PACE Financing for Dallas Hotel

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Lone Star PACE has provided $27 million in retoractive C-PACE financing for HALL Arts Hotel, a luxury hospitality property located in the Dallas Arts District. Designed by HKS Architects with interiors by Bentel & Bentel, the hotel rises 11 stories and houses 183 guestrooms and 19 suites, as well as an onsite restaurant and bar and meeting/event space. The borrower, locally based developer HALL Group, will use proceeds to recapitalize previously implemented sustainability measures at the hotel, including upgrades to the building’s envelope, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems.

