Lone Star PACE Provides $31M in C-PACE Financing for Houston Hotel

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Lone Star PACE has provided $31 million in C-PACE financing for The Thompson, a 172-room hotel located within The Allen mixed-use development near downtown Houston. The hotel includes 34 suites and multiple onsite food-and-beverage concepts. Locally based developer DC Partners owns The Allen. Lone Star PACE partnered with lender Nuveen Green Capital to originate the financing. C-PACE (commercial property-assessed clean energy) financing allows commercial borrowers to obtain favorable loan terms in exchange for implementing eco-friendly devices and initiatives at their properties.

