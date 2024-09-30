Monday, September 30, 2024
ViVa-Center-Houston
Pictured is an aerial rendering of ViVa Center data center campus and technology hub in Houston, At full buildout, the development will offer 250 megawatts of power, a dedicated chilled water plant and a natural gas pipeline for energy generation.
Data CentersIndustrialLoansTexas

Lone Star PACE Provides $40M in C-PACE Financing for Houston Data Center Facility

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Lone Star PACE has provided $40 million in C-PACE financing for a 774,000-square-foot data center facility in Houston. The facility is located within ViVa Center, a 2.3 million-square-foot technology hub that originally housed the headquarters of Compaq Computer and was later acquired by Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. Lone Star PACE partnered with lender Nuveen Green Capital to administer the financing. Proceeds will be used to install sustainable building components to Phase I of the data center development, including energy-efficient windows, LED lighting, advanced HVAC systems and high-efficiency plumbing upgrades.

