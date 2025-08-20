Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Built in 2010, The Lofts at Reynolds Village features 201 apartments and 63,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.
Lone Star Sells Mixed-Use Lofts at Reynolds Village in Asheville, North Carolina

by John Nelson

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An affiliate of Lone Star Funds has sold The Lofts at Reynolds Village, a mixed-use development located at 61 N. Merrimon Ave. in Asheville. The property includes 201 apartments and 63,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.

Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. is purchasing the property from Lone Star Real Estate Fund VI LP for an undisclosed price. Walker & Dunlop represented Lone Star, which structured the deal as a sale of REIT stock, in the transaction.

Built in 2010, The Lofts at Reynolds Village features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a pool, onsite property manager, business center, lounge, sauna and a spa, according to Apartments.com.

