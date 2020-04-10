Lone Star Wire & Rope Signs 26,010 SF Industrial Lease at Parc Air 59 in Metro Houston

With Lone Star Wire Rope signing a 26,010-square-foot lease, Parc Air 59 in Humble is now 70 percent leased.

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Wholesale distributor Lone Star Wire Rope Inc. has signed a lease at Parc Air 59, a 320,000-square-foot industrial development by Jackson-Shaw located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. The company will occupy 26,010 square feet at Building 2, bringing the park’s overall occupancy rate to 70 percent. Beau Kaleel and Allison Bergman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Jackson-Shaw in the lease negotiations.