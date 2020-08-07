Lonejack II Purchases 460,000 SF Distribution Center Formerly Occupied by Pier 1 Imports Near Fort Worth

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Lonejack II LLC has purchased Heritage Park, a 460,000-square-foot distribution center in the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield that was previously occupied by Pier 1 Imports. The property is located near U.S. Highway 287, is adjacent to the Union Pacific Railroad and features 10,200 square feet of office space. Pier 1 Imports, which was founded in Fort Worth in 1962, announced in May that it would be closing all its retail stores and liquidating other assets. LanCarte Commercial is marketing the property for lease.