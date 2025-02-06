Thursday, February 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Long Island Board of Realtors Signs 24,585 SF Office Lease in Melville, New York

by Taylor Williams

MELVILLE, N.Y. — The Long Island Board of Realtors has signed a 24,585-square-foot office lease in Melville, about 25 miles east of Queens. The lease term is 15 years. The space is located on the third floor of the building at 1305 Walt Whitman Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. was originally built in 1955 and totals 165,310 square feet. Harvey Kolin of Corporate Commercial Realty LLC represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tim Parlante and Andrew Wiener internally represented the landlord, The Feil Organization.

You may also like

REDCOM Completes 22-Unit Supportive Housing Project in Westfield,...

Lee & Associates Report: Final Quarter 2024 Net...

Sunon Furniture Signs 34,175 SF Industrial Lease in...

Inspired by Somerset Development Buys Commvault Headquarters in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 373-Unit Self-Storage...

Cronheim Arranges $5.8M in Financing for Office, Industrial...

Law Firm Signs 19,000 SF Office Lease at...

JLL Negotiates 14,198 SF Office Lease Expansion at...

Workspace Signs Hyundai Capital America to 45,000 SF...