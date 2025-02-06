Long Island Board of Realtors Signs 24,585 SF Office Lease in Melville, New York

MELVILLE, N.Y. — The Long Island Board of Realtors has signed a 24,585-square-foot office lease in Melville, about 25 miles east of Queens. The lease term is 15 years. The space is located on the third floor of the building at 1305 Walt Whitman Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. was originally built in 1955 and totals 165,310 square feet. Harvey Kolin of Corporate Commercial Realty LLC represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tim Parlante and Andrew Wiener internally represented the landlord, The Feil Organization.