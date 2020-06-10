Long Island Retailers, Outdoor Dining Restaurants Cleared to Reopen at Limited Capacities

NEW YORK CITY — Restaurants and retailers on Long Island have been cleared to resume operations with some social distancing restrictions, according to a statement from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that was issued on Tuesday, June 9. Suffolk and Nassau counties, which comprise Long Island, have met necessary requirements in terms of reduced COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations to enter Phase II of the state’s reopening plan. This phase allows outdoor restaurant dining, in-store retail, office work, real estate services and personal services including barbershops and hair salons. Long Island is the final region in the state to enter Phase II excluding New York City, which entered Phase I on Monday, June 8. As of June 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 380,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state of New York and more than 30,000 deaths.