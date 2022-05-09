Long View Equity Acquires 111,286 SF Preston Grove Office Park in Dallas

DALLAS — Austin-based investment firm Long View Equity has acquired Preston Grove, a 111,286-square-foot office park in Dallas. The three-building complex is situated on a seven-acre site on the city’s north side. Steve Simon, Steve Rowland and Chris Lipscomb of Transwestern represented the seller, Reserve Capital Partners, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.