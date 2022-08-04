REBusinessOnline

Long View Equity, Endeavor to Develop 27,000 SF Office, Retail Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Office, Retail, Texas

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS — A partnership between two Austin-based firms, Long View Equity and Endeavor Real Estate Group, has acquired 5.6 acres in the western Austin suburb of Dripping Springs for the development of a 27,000-square-foot office and retail project. Branded Sawyer Ranch, the development will comprise 13,000 square feet of office space and 14,000 square feet of retail space. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sawyer Ranch is 55 percent preleased to date.

 

