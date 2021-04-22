REBusinessOnline

Longfellow Real Estate Buys Office Campus in San Mateo from Rubicon Point Partners for $156M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

San-Mateo-Bay-Center-San-Mateo-CA

San Mateo Bay Center in San Mateo, Calif., features nearly 250,000 square feet of office space spread across two buildings.

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — Longfellow Real Estate Partners has purchased San Mateo Bay Center, a two-building office campus located at 901 and 951 Mariners Island Blvd. in San Mateo. Rubicon Point Partners sold the asset for $156 million. Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler, Darren Hollak and Jack Phipps of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

Totaling nearly 250,000 square feet, the campus is currently 88 percent occupied with substantial near-term rollover of 198,000 square feet in the first three years, enabling a conversion to life sciences space for the buyer.

The campus has received more than $17 million in capital improvements since 2015, including multiple outdoor amenity spaces, a ground-floor café, onsite fitness center, creative exposed ceilings in tenant areas, HVAC renovations, lobby upgrades and parking lot resurfacing.

