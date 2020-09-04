Longfellow Real Estate Partners Buys 124,473 SF Creekside Office Complex in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

SAN DIEGO — Longfellow Real Estate Partners has purchased Creekside, a three-building office property located in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket. The price was not disclosed.

The acquisition brings Longfellow’s San Diego portfolio to more than 660,000 square feet spanning 23 buildings in the Sorrento Valley and Sorrento Mesa submarkets.

The company plans to immediately convert 60,000 square feet of existing vacancy and eventually transition the entire 124,473-square-foot campus into state-of-the-art lab space. Creekside is part of Longfellow’s SOVA Science District campus — throughout which Longfellow is completing campus façade enhancements and an outdoor amenity space featuring murals by local artists that will be unveiled this fall.

Creekside tenants will also have access to Elevate, Longfellow’s proprietary tenant amenities and hospitality offerings, including a fitness center, brewery, restaurant, coffee shop, programs and services.

Louay Alsadek and Hunter Rowe of CBRE and Chris High and Steve Bruce of Newmark Knight Frank assisted with the transaction. Newmark Knight Frank will continue to represent Creekside as leasing agent for Longfellow.