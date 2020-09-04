REBusinessOnline

Longfellow Real Estate Partners Buys 124,473 SF Creekside Office Complex in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

SAN DIEGO — Longfellow Real Estate Partners has purchased Creekside, a three-building office property located in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket. The price was not disclosed.

The acquisition brings Longfellow’s San Diego portfolio to more than 660,000 square feet spanning 23 buildings in the Sorrento Valley and Sorrento Mesa submarkets.

The company plans to immediately convert 60,000 square feet of existing vacancy and eventually transition the entire 124,473-square-foot campus into state-of-the-art lab space. Creekside is part of Longfellow’s SOVA Science District campus — throughout which Longfellow is completing campus façade enhancements and an outdoor amenity space featuring murals by local artists that will be unveiled this fall.

Creekside tenants will also have access to Elevate, Longfellow’s proprietary tenant amenities and hospitality offerings, including a fitness center, brewery, restaurant, coffee shop, programs and services.

Louay Alsadek and Hunter Rowe of CBRE and Chris High and Steve Bruce of Newmark Knight Frank assisted with the transaction. Newmark Knight Frank will continue to represent Creekside as leasing agent for Longfellow.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  