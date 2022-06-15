Longfellow Real Estate to Undertake $365M Life Sciences Expansion Project at UPenn

Completion of the new life sciences project at Pennovation Center in Philadelphia is slated for 2025. (image courtesy of Longfellow Real Estate Partners)

PHILADELPHIA — Longfellow Real Estate Partners will undertake a $365 million expansion project at Pennovation Center, a life sciences development located across the Schuylkill River from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The university owns the 23-acre site on which the facility will be constructed. The initial, 65,000-square-foot lab opened last year, and the expansion will add 387,000 square feet of research and development space and 68,000 square feet of biomanufacturing space to the local supply. Architectural and engineering firm Jacobs is designing the project, construction of which is scheduled to begin next year, with completion slated for 2025.