REBusinessOnline

Longfellow Real Estate to Undertake $365M Life Sciences Expansion Project at UPenn

Posted on by in Development, Life Sciences, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Pennovation-Center-Philadelphia

Completion of the new life sciences project at Pennovation Center in Philadelphia is slated for 2025. (image courtesy of Longfellow Real Estate Partners)

PHILADELPHIA — Longfellow Real Estate Partners will undertake a $365 million expansion project at Pennovation Center, a life sciences development located across the Schuylkill River from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The university owns the 23-acre site on which the facility will be constructed. The initial, 65,000-square-foot lab opened last year, and the expansion will add 387,000 square feet of research and development space and 68,000 square feet of biomanufacturing space to the local supply. Architectural and engineering firm Jacobs is designing the project, construction of which is scheduled to begin next year, with completion slated for 2025.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  