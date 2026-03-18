Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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185 Littlejohn Street is a Class B industrial property in Spartanburg, S.C., spanning 247,000 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndustrialLoansSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Longleaf Capital Obtains Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Spartanburg, South Carolina

by John Nelson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Nashville-based Longleaf Capital Partners has obtained an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for 185 Littlejohn Street, a two-building industrial property in Spartanburg. The 247,000-square-foot property sits on 24.1 acres in close proximity to interstates 26 and 85, as well as Inland Port Greer and BMW’s U.S. manufacturing headquarters.

Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged the senior loan through Georgia Banking Co. Longleaf plans to overhaul the property’s building systems, address deferred maintenance and market the 114,000 square feet of available Class B space to prospective tenants.

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