Longpoint Acquires 1 MSF of Industrial Properties in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Boston-based Longpoint has purchased two separate industrial portfolios in Salt Lake City — the Mountain West Portfolio and the Salt Lake City Infill Portfolio — totaling just over 1 million square feet. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. The portfolios, which are located in the Northwest Quadrant submarket, account for 71 percent of Salt Lake City’s industrial base.

The Mountain West Portfolio consists of nine shallow-bay properties, totaling over 490,000 square feet, with a combined occupancy level of 85 percent at the time of sale. The buildings were built between 1999 and 2006 and feature dock- and grade-level loading, an average of 23-foot clear heights, 100-foot to 200-foot truck court depths and HVAC systems across most warehouses.

The Salt Lake City Infill Portfolio includes seven small- and shallow-bay industrial properties totaling over 531,000 square feet. Built between 1995 and 2022, the buildings, which were fully occupied at the time of sale, feature dock- and grade-level loading, an average of 25-foot clear heights, and 75-foot to 130-foot truck court depths.