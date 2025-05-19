Longpoint Acquires 111,975 SF Grand Covina Plaza Retail Center in California’s San Gabriel Valley

COVINA, CALIF. — Longpoint has purchased Grand Covina Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Covina, from a private family partnership for $24.9 million. Located at 1001-1075 N. Grand Ave., Grand Covina Plaza offers 111,975 square feet of retail space. Stater Bros Market, Dollar Tree, KFC, 7-Eleven and O’Reilly Auto Parts are tenants at the property, which is situated on 8.9 acres. At the time of sale, the property was 89 percent occupied. Dan Tyler, Gleb Lvovich and Geoff Tranchina of JLL Capital Markets’ Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.