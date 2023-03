MONTCLAIR, CALIF. — Longpoint has acquired Cardenas Marketplace, a shopping center in Montclair, roughly 30 miles east of Los Angeles, for $22.7 million.

Built in 2020 and anchored by Cardenas Market, the property was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants at the center include AT&T and Wendy’s.

Alan Krueger, Vanessa Haddad and Masih Waliyar of CBRE represented Longpoint in the transaction.