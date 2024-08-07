Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Silicon-Valley-Portfolio-Freemont-CA.jpg
Located in Fremont, Calif., the three-building portfolio offers 122,168 square feet of light industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Longpoint Acquires Light Industrial Portfolio in Fremont, California for $31.1M

by Amy Works

FREMONT, CALIF. — Boston-based Longpoint has acquired a three-building light industrial portfolio in Fremont for $31.1 million. Known as The Silicon Valley Portfolio, the 122,168-square-foot asset is Longpoint’s first acquisition in the Bay Area.

The portfolio is situated on the East Bay area near the major transportation corridors of Interstates 680 and 880.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak of Newmark’s Western region team handled the transaction. The name of the seller was not released.

Joe Kelly of Newmark serves as the leasing advisor for the portfolio.

You may also like

Capital Commercial Buys 203,284 SF Office Complex in...

PepsiCo Beverages North America Opens 400,000 SF Distribution...

KW Commercial Brokers Sale of Two Apartment Complexes...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $15M Acquisition Financing for...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 120-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility...

Colliers Arranges $33M Financing for Bayfair Mall Redevelopment...

JLL Arranges $27.3M in Acquisition Financing for New...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Auburn Park...

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $13.3M Sale of...