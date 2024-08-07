Longpoint Acquires Light Industrial Portfolio in Fremont, California for $31.5M

FREMONT, CALIF. — Boston-based Longpoint has acquired a three-building light industrial portfolio in Fremont for $31.5 million. Known as The Silicon Valley Portfolio, the 122,168-square-foot asset is Longpoint’s first acquisition in the Bay Area.

The portfolio is situated on the East Bay area near the major transportation corridors of Interstates 680 and 880.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak of Newmark’s Western region team handled the transaction. The name of the seller was not released.

Joe Kelly of Newmark serves as the leasing advisor for the portfolio.