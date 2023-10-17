Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Located in City of Industry, Calif., John Reed Commerce Center features 275,000 square feet of industrial space spread across 15 buildings.
Longpoint Partners Acquires 275,000 SF John Reed Commerce Center in City of Industry, California

by Amy Works

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — Boston-based Longpoint Partners has acquired John Reed Commerce Center, an industrial park located at 1200-1316 John Reed Court in City of Industry, just east of Los Angeles. A global investment advisor sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 16 acres, the 15-building property features a total of 275,000 square feet of industrial space. The asset was originally built in the late 1970s and has undergone renovations and upgrades. The freestanding buildings range from 12,400 square feet to 24,800 square feet and have a minimum divisibility of 3,800 square feet. All units feature ground-level loading, while select units also offer dock-high loading.

Jeffrey Cole, Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Bryce Aberg, Mike Adey, Brad Brandenburg and Matthew Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s national industrial advisory group in Southern California represented the seller in the deal.

Longpoint Partners retained Chris Tolles, Erik Larson and Robin Dodson of Cushman & Wakefield to handle project leasing.  

