REBusinessOnline

Longpoint Partners Acquires Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in South Florida for $43.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

HIALEAH, FLA. — Boston-based Longpoint Partners has acquired El Paraiso, a grocery-anchored shopping center in the Miami suburb of Hialeah, for $43.3 million. Anchored by Sedano’s, the property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including University Healthcare, Regions Bank and Pet Supermarket, as well as more than 30 shops. The seller was not disclosed. In addition to El Paraiso, Longpoint currently owns and operates three additional specialty grocery-anchored shopping centers in Florida totaling nearly 450,000 square feet: the Sedano’s-anchored Pembroke Place, the Fresco y Mas-anchored Naranja Lakes near Miami and the Presidente-anchored Chickasaw Trail Shopping Center in Orlando.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  