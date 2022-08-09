Longpoint Partners Acquires Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in South Florida for $43.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

HIALEAH, FLA. — Boston-based Longpoint Partners has acquired El Paraiso, a grocery-anchored shopping center in the Miami suburb of Hialeah, for $43.3 million. Anchored by Sedano’s, the property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including University Healthcare, Regions Bank and Pet Supermarket, as well as more than 30 shops. The seller was not disclosed. In addition to El Paraiso, Longpoint currently owns and operates three additional specialty grocery-anchored shopping centers in Florida totaling nearly 450,000 square feet: the Sedano’s-anchored Pembroke Place, the Fresco y Mas-anchored Naranja Lakes near Miami and the Presidente-anchored Chickasaw Trail Shopping Center in Orlando.