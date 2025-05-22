Longpoint Partners Buys 222,398 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — Boston-based Longpoint Partners has purchased a 222,398-square-foot Class A industrial property in Tolleson from an undisclosed seller for $36 million. Located at 130 S. 83rd Ave., the 222,398-square-foot single-tenant building is fully leased to Exel Inc. (dba DHL Supply Chain). DHL’s client is Bose Corp., a leader in the audio industry. Bose Corp. had previously leased the property for 25 years (since 1999) before recently assigning the lease to DHL in summer 2024.

The asset features 30-foot clearance, abundant dock- and grade-level doors, an advanced ESFR sprinkler system and a high-capacity power supply. Additionally, the property offers close proximity to Interstate 10, Loop 202 and Loop 101.

Will Strong, Molly Hunt, Michael Matchett, Jack Stamets and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group — Mountain West represented the seller in the deal.