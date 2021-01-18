Longpoint Realty Acquires 271,592 SF Industrial Property in Peabody, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

The industrial property located at 11 Centennial Drive in Peabody, Massachusetts, totals 217,592 square feet.

PEABODY, MASS. —Locally based investment firm Longpoint Realty Partners has acquired a 217,592-square-foot industrial property located at 11 Centennial Drive in Peabody, a northern suburb of Boston. The property is situated within the 300-acre Centennial Park mixed-use campus and was fully leased to drug wholesaler Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) at the time of sale. Robert Griffin, Tony Coskren, Ed Jarosz, Matthew Pullen, Rick Schuhwerk, Samantha Hallowell, Lizzie Kusbit and Dominick Romano of Newmark represented the seller and the buyer in the transaction.