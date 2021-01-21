Longpoint Realty Partners Breaks Ground on 178,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners has broken ground on Point 35/190, a 178,000-square-foot industrial project located at the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and George Bush Freeway in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The building is designed for one to four tenants and features 32-foot clear heights, 44 dock-high doors, two drive-in ramps and a 142-foot truck court. Additionally, the project has four acres of extra land that can provide trailer parking vehicle parking spaces for a tenant’s requirements. Completion is scheduled for June. Dallas-based Proterra Properties is leasing the project.