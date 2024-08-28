Longpoint Realty Partners Purchases 68,790 SF Industrial Building in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners has acquired a single-tenant industrial facility, located at 1503 W. San Pedro St. in Gilbert, from Stonelake Capital Partners for $17 million.

Situated on 1.2 acres in the suburbs southeast of Phoenix, the 68,790-square-foot property was originally developed in the mid-1980s and underwent an extensive interior and exterior renovation in 2023. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to a supplier of aftermarket aviation assets.

Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield’s private capital group in Phoenix represented the seller in the deal. Mike Haenel and Andy Markham of Cushman & Wakefield provided leasing advisory for the transaction.