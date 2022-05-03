LongPoint Realty Partners Receives $52M Acquisition Loan for Van Nuys Industrial Park in Los Angeles

Totaling 84,346 square feet, Van Nuys Industrial Park in Los Angeles features four light industrial buildings.

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has secured $52 million in acquisition financing for Van Nuys Industrial Park, a value-add business park situated on 11.7 acres in the Van Nuys submarket of Los Angeles. The borrower is Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners. The seller was not disclosed.

Totaling 84,346 square feet, Van Nuys Industrial Park features four light industrial buildings constructed between 1963 and 1974, plus two land parcels totaling 3.8 acres used as outdoor storage lots for automobile and truck trailers. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to six tenants.

The buildings are located at 16300-16210, 16251, 16201, 16141, 16161 Raymer St. and 8085 Woodley Ave.

Greg Brown and Peter Thompson of JLL Capital Markets placed the three-year, floating-rate, nonrecourse acquisition loan with Prime Finance.