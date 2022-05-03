REBusinessOnline

LongPoint Realty Partners Receives $52M Acquisition Loan for Van Nuys Industrial Park in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Industrial, Loans, Western

Van-Nuys-Industrial-Park-Los-Angeles-CA

Totaling 84,346 square feet, Van Nuys Industrial Park in Los Angeles features four light industrial buildings.

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has secured $52 million in acquisition financing for Van Nuys Industrial Park, a value-add business park situated on 11.7 acres in the Van Nuys submarket of Los Angeles. The borrower is Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners. The seller was not disclosed.

Totaling 84,346 square feet, Van Nuys Industrial Park features four light industrial buildings constructed between 1963 and 1974, plus two land parcels totaling 3.8 acres used as outdoor storage lots for automobile and truck trailers. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to six tenants.

The buildings are located at 16300-16210, 16251, 16201, 16141, 16161 Raymer St. and 8085 Woodley Ave.

Greg Brown and Peter Thompson of JLL Capital Markets placed the three-year, floating-rate, nonrecourse acquisition loan with Prime Finance.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  