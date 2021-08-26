REBusinessOnline

Longtime Owner Sells Marina Center in Long Beach, California for $16.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Marina-Center-Long-Beach-CA

Located in Long Beach, Calif., Marina Center features 32,757 square feet of retail space.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Tourmaline Capital has purchased Marina Center, a retail strip center located at 6200-6252 Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach. A private investor, who owned the asset for more than 23 years, sold the property for $16.2 million.

The 32,757-square-foot property was 84 percent leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Ortho Mattress, Belmont Shore Veterinary Hospital, Subway, Image Rx, Audio Concepts, Lavender Nails, Golden State Tanning, Honey’s Cleaners, Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant and First Bank.

Gleb Lvovich and Daniel Tyner of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

