Loomis, Sayles & Co. Signs 232,000 SF Office Lease Extension in Downtown Boston

Loomis, Sayles & Co. has occupied space at One Financial Center in Boston since 1985.

BOSTON — Global investment management firm Loomis, Sayles & Co. has signed a 232,000-square-foot office lease extension and restructuring at One Financial Center in downtown Boston. Ron Perry, Larry Epstein and Matt Perry of Avison Young represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Bill Anderson, Dave Martel and Allison Cavanaugh of Newmark represented the landlord, a joint venture between MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management. The deal, which keeps the tenant on the premises with a reduced footprint through 2037, marks the largest office lease transaction in Boston since mid-2019, according to the brokerage team.