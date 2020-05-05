LoopNet Launches CoTour to Conduct Virtual Tours in Real Time Amid COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — LoopNet Inc. has launched CoTour, a virtual way for tenants, owners and brokers to browse commercial space in real time. CoTour can host a LoopNet member and up to 20 non-members at a time, giving all participants an opportunity to see the space and discuss with the others in the private meeting room. CoTour pulls its content from 3D virtual tours, HD video tours, aerial drone videography and architectural photography already existing on LoopNet listings. Washington, D.C.-based LoopNet’s marketplace covers all commercial property categories, including office, industrial, retail, apartments, hotel, land, specialty properties and investment properties. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 6.4 million tenants virtually toured properties on LoopNet in April, which is up 61 percent from the prior month.