REBusinessOnline

LoopNet Launches CoTour to Conduct Virtual Tours in Real Time Amid COVID-19

Posted on by in Company News, District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — LoopNet Inc. has launched CoTour, a virtual way for tenants, owners and brokers to browse commercial space in real time. CoTour can host a LoopNet member and up to 20 non-members at a time, giving all participants an opportunity to see the space and discuss with the others in the private meeting room. CoTour pulls its content from 3D virtual tours, HD video tours, aerial drone videography and architectural photography already existing on LoopNet listings. Washington, D.C.-based LoopNet’s marketplace covers all commercial property categories, including office, industrial, retail, apartments, hotel, land, specialty properties and investment properties. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 6.4 million tenants virtually toured properties on LoopNet in April, which is up 61 percent from the prior month.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business