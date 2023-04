WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIF. — Loramar Equities has acquired a 4,000-square-foot building in Westlake Village for $2.7 million.

The space is located on 1.06 acres at 530 Hampshire Road. The seller is Cancer Support Community Valley/Ventura/Santa Barbara.

Arthur Pfefferman of Coldwell Banker Commercial Quality Properties represented the seller. Bruce Frasco represented Loramar Equities in this transaction.