Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Buys Industrial Building for $52.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 2300 Pellissier Place in City of Industry, Calif., the 255,878-square-foot industrial facility features a 24,836-square-foot office mezzanine, large fenced yard, ample parking and freeway frontage.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has purchased an industrial facility located at 2300 Pellissier Place in City of Industry, a suburb of Los Angeles. Haralambos Leasing Co. sold the asset for $52.1 million.

The 255,878-square-foot property features a large fenced yard, ample parking, freeway frontage and a 24,836-square-foot office mezzanine. Situated in the heart of Los Angeles County, the building is located a half mile south of the intersection of the 60 and 605 freeways.

John McMillan, Jeff Sanita, Danny Williams and Greg Stumm of Newmark Knight Frank represented the buyer, while an outside firm represented the seller in the transaction.

