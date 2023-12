FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Los Caminos Modern Cocina will open a 5,680-square-foot Mexican restaurant at Lakeside, a 160-acre mixed-use development in Flower Mound, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The site spans 1.3 acres, and the space will include an 1,810-square-foot, climate-controlled patio. The opening is slated for fall 2024. Dallas-based Realty Capital Management owns Lakeside.