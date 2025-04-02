Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
I-35-Convergence-Park-Denton
Located at 221 N. Western Blvd. within Westpark Industrial Park in Denton, I-35 Convergence Park is now fully leased.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Lotte Global Logistics Signs 227,420 SF Industrial Lease in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Lotte Global Logistics has signed a 227,420-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at I-35 Convergence Park in the North Texas city of Denton. The speculative facility is located within Westpark Industrial Park. Joe Yoon of Realty Bank Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Chris Teesdale, Tom Pearson and Ben Wallace of Colliers represented the landlord, Dallas-based Hunt Southwest. The other building at I-35 Convergence Park totals 250,080 square feet and was leased in 2021.

You may also like

Overland Property Group Completes 94-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

EōS Fitness to Open 43,801 SF Gym in...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 12,813 SF Industrial...

Lee & Associates Arranges 88,300 SF Industrial Lease...

CP Group Signs General Dynamics to 50,368 SF...

Specialist Staffing Group Signs 13,715 SF Office Lease...

Faropoint Acquires Multi-Tenant Industrial Building in Torrance, California...

Midloch, Fountain Acquire 131,558 SF Industrial Property in...

Block & Co. Secures 35,000 SF Location for...