Lotte Global Logistics Signs 227,420 SF Industrial Lease in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Lotte Global Logistics has signed a 227,420-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at I-35 Convergence Park in the North Texas city of Denton. The speculative facility is located within Westpark Industrial Park. Joe Yoon of Realty Bank Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Chris Teesdale, Tom Pearson and Ben Wallace of Colliers represented the landlord, Dallas-based Hunt Southwest. The other building at I-35 Convergence Park totals 250,080 square feet and was leased in 2021.