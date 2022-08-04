Lotus Capital Arranges $70M Acquisition, Construction Financing for Bay Harbor Islands Residential Project in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI — Lotus Capital Partners LLC has arranged a $70 million acquisition and construction financing package for a waterfront condominium project on Bay Harbor Islands in Miami. The sponsor is a partnership between Pearl Property Group and L3C Capital Partners, which is acquiring a one-acre site facing the Bay Harbor waterway that currently consists of 30 condos. Lotus arranged the dual-structure loan through MSD Partners to provide acquisition financing for the borrower to purchase the site and funds to construct a new residential project. The borrower plans to demolish the existing condos and build 46 ground-up condos averaging 2,800 square feet. The development will also include a fitness center, resort-style club pool overlooking the water and a marina.