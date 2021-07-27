REBusinessOnline

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria Selects 125,000 SF Facility in Buffalo Grove for Headquarters

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, famous for its Chicago deep-dish pizza, will consolidate several local properties and open a 125,000-square-foot headquarters in Buffalo Grove, a northern suburb of Chicago. The company will occupy space at 900-950 Busch Parkway in Lake County’s Corporate Grove Business Park. The property will serve as the company’s home office, e-commerce site, manufacturing plant and fulfillment center. Owned by The Missner Group, the building features 15,000 square feet of office space, eight docks and a clear height of 16 feet. Lou Malnati’s plans to occupy the space in spring 2022 following an extensive buildout. Ned Frank and Pat Hake of Colliers Chicago represented The Malnati Organization in the lease transaction. Brett Kroner of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership.

