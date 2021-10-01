REBusinessOnline

Louis Vuitton North America Signs 211,100 SF Industrial Lease Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Louis Vuitton North America Inc. has signed a 211,100-square-foot industrial lease at 220 Freeport in the Fort Worth suburb of Coppell. Blake Anderson, Tom Carragher, Adam Petrillo, Al Petrillo, Craig Engelhardt, Jeff Cannon, Chris Koeck and Steve Korfiatis of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Transwestern represented the landlord, Prologis.

